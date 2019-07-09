Lisa Vanderpump Shares ‘Gorgeous’ Footage Of Las Vegas Restaurant On Instagram After ‘RHOBH’ Snub

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant opening was reportedly cut from the 'RHOBH' finale.

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant opening may not be featured during tonight’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 finale but that doesn’t mean her longtime fans won’t be seeing the inside of her new venue in Las Vegas. In fact, on Instagram, after vowing to share “gorgeous footage” of the restaurant on Twitter, Vanderpump recently posted a new video.

After admitting that she hadn’t yet seen the upcoming finale episode, Vanderpump told her fans and followers that her new restaurant would not be featured on the show, nor would her grand opening party, which was attended by the Vanderpump Rules cast and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Camille Grammer.

“I haven’t seen it…But I think a little of the arrival is there, but none of the Vanderpump Cocktail garden or party,” Vanderpump tweeted to fans on July 9.

“I will put up some gorgeous footage I have,” she added.

In another tweet, Vanderpump said she would be seen arriving and talking to Grammer at their hotel, which has been confirmed by a preview clip shared after last week’s episode.

In March of this year, Vanderpump and Grammer traveled to Las Vegas on a private jet with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Joyce Giraud, who appeared on the fourth season of the series and remained in contact with Vanderpump after her exit.

Following Vanderpump’s Twitter post about her gorgeous footage of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is her first restaurant in Las Vegas, she posted a video of the venue on Instagram.

Loading...

Vanderpump’s new restaurant in Las Vegas is located at Caesar’s Palace and has already been the focus of rumors claiming a Vanderpump Rules-themed spinoff will soon begin production at the venue. In fact, just two days ago, Vanderpump re-tweeted a link about the idea of a spinoff at her new place.

Rumors of a second spinoff for Vanderpump, who launched her first spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, in 2013, began swirling in May when a source told Radar Online that Vanderpump had been in discussions for a new show based out of the Caesar’s Palace hotspot “for several months now.”

“The best part is that Lisa staffed her restaurant herself in Las Vegas, so, of course, she hired people that would automatically make dramatic cast members,” an insider said.

To see Vanderpump’s final episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, don’t miss the Season 9 finale tonight, July 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.