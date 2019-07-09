Tara Reid, Alyson Hannigan & Rest Of ‘American Pie’ Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary Selfie

It has been 20 years since American Pie hit the big screen. Many cast members, including Tara Reid, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, recently posed for a hilarious selfie to celebrate this seminal anniversary on Entertainment Tonight (ET).

While the first five rendezvoused in time for the commemorative selfie with ET co-host Kevin Frazier, Thomas and Seann William Scott arrived too late for the group picture and Shannon Elizabeth never made it at all. The accomplished actress, who played foreign exchange student Nadia in American Pie, has been living a life that actually imitates that art. She’s set down roots in South Africa, working in the important field of animal rescue.

In case memory doesn’t serve, each over-the-top character contributed specific traits often found in high school friends who hung around together in 1999. Biggs played inept virgin Jim Levenstein, Klein played class Casanova Chris Ostreicher, Reid played girl-next-door Vicky Lathum, Thomas played dilettante Paul “Sh*tbreak” Finch, and Alyson Hannigan played obligatory band geek Michelle Flaherty.

The legendary coming-of-age film was described by Google as follows.

“A riotous and raunchy exploration of the most eagerly anticipated — and most humiliating — rite of adulthood, known as losing one’s virginity. In this hilarious lesson in life, love and libido, a group of friends, fed up with their well-deserved reputations as sexual no-hitters, decide to take action.”

We’re revealing on-set crushes, BTS secrets and… what REALLY happened with that ????! Don't miss the two-part reunion event, TONIGHT on ET. #AmericanPie20 pic.twitter.com/28ctDSywrL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2019

That said, some things have changed during these past two decades, according to The Guardian.

“In 1999, American Pie was at the end of one phase and the beginning of another, which is why it seems both dated and prescient – a relic from a randier era of cable-ready frathouse and gross-out comedies, and a look ahead to a sweeter brand of raunch, rooted in deep friendships and the possibility of a more mature, longer-lasting romance.”

R-rated comedies, like American Pie and There’s Something About Mary, were popular during that era when fans couldn’t get enough of movies that made them laugh out loud at stuff that wasn’t always politically correct.

Beyond the movies made at that time, their behind-the-scenes shenanigans seemed just as juvenile, or at least so it seems in the case of American Pie. Off duty, the performers were said to have pulled off off-screen antics that proved history-worthy. Those situations, which included cast crushes and surprising secrets, have been shared with ET. The taped confessions will air in two parts starting Tuesday night.

Loading...

Meanwhile, certain cast members have gone on to more mature roles.

For instance, Reid — who began her acting career when she was 6-years-old — recently starred in a horror flick entitled Art of the Dead. The scary movie is set to hit theaters on October 4, according to IMDb.

Hannigan — who was actually an authentic clarinet player in high school — won many awards for her turn in a major supporting role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1999 to 2003. Since then, Alyson was featured on How I Met Your Mother as Lily Aldrin in 2005, as well as on other television shows, per IMDb.

Bruno Vincent / Getty Images

Although busy with other projects, Tara Reid and Alyson Hannigan very much appreciate their fun-loving roles on American Pie, as well as the fun times they enjoyed with their cohorts behind the scenes of the enduring movie. Listen to and watch these actresses and their fellow castmates reminisce on ET starting tonight and continuing tomorrow night on CBS.