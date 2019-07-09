Miley Cyrus’ ‘Tough T*tties’ Pic Sparks Outrage

Miley Cyrus is getting slammed. The SHE IS COMING singer has been making major headlines for her “Mother’s Daughter” track and the accompanying video to the song was released earlier this month. The singer’s social media has been heavily-geared towards promoting her latest music. Clearly, however, not all of the material has been well-received.

An update made by the 26-year-old earlier today appears to have sparked outrage. Miley had posted a picture of herself in the red latex bodysuit she donned in the “Mother’s Daughter” video. The blonde didn’t show her face, but fans will recognize both the outfit and the hair strands as belonging to the singer. Miley’s picture came as a close-up of her chest. “TOUGH T*TTIES” in white caps appeared across the image.

As fans will know, Miley’s video features various messages sent out in flashing form. They include mentions of feminism and “virginity.”

Miley’s update had only been live for four hours before negative comments were finding themselves upvoted. While some fans expressed disregard for what they were seeing overall, others seemed concerned for Miley herself.

“When will you ever act like a classy woman? So tired of your teenybopper behaviors! And you’re married now, time to grow up!” shot up to be one of the most-liked responses.

“Miley are you going through a phase” proved the most popular comment.

“Why does she post stuff like this,” another user asked.

While replies were not exclusively negative, many appeared to be slamming the singer. One user wrote that they were “cringing” as a result of what they were seeing. That said, those in support of Miley suggested the update to have been inspirational.

SHE IS COMING‘s first track has, indeed, proved controversial. On the one hand, self-acceptance and societal-based themes have been well-received – both the song and its video seem out to break down barriers and usher in a better world. On the other hand, raunchy dancing, crotch-grabbing, and sexual themes have seen some fans turned off. The video includes latex-like and robotic nipples alongside Miley licking someone.

Today’s update does seem to have been geared less towards the disability or race equality parts of the video, and more towards the sexual theme.

Miley herself appears to harness a modern-day approach towards sexuality and the expression of it. This 2019-ready star comes with a progressive mindset and a wardrobe that reflects it. While neither the music video nor today’s Instagram update showed much flesh, it looks like many of Miley’s fans are giving the star the thumbs-down. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.