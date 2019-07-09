Miranda Lambert Rocks Tiny Shorts While Showing Off PDA With New Husband, Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert was spotted flaunting her figure this week as she headed out with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Miranda Lambert was photographed by paparazzi as she went casual in a pair of short black shorts with a white stripe and a gray tank top.

The ensemble flaunted the country music star’s lean legs, toned arms, and tiny waist as she walked the streets of New York City with her hubby.

Miranda had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and rocked a black hat on top of her mane. She also sported a natural makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Lambert accessorized by wearing a pair of small earrings, a pink watch on her wrist, and some pink sneakers.

Meanwhile, McLoughlin donned a pair of black shorts and a blue NYPD t-shirt. He added a gold chain and cross pendant around his neck and some white sneakers as she strolled the streets hand-in-hand with his wife.

Miranda was photographed beaming at Brendan as the pair showed off some PDA in The Big Apple while looking as happy as ever.

In a recent interview with the outlet, Miranda Lambert revealed just how happy she is in her new life with Brendan McLoughlin.

“I’m thrilled to be married and having a great time. You go through life’s journey, up and down, and you don’t know what to expect and you have fails and victories. But I love love and I’m always searching for it and I found a person who loves it just as much as I do and it just works,” Lambert stated.

“It’s really great to be happy and I feel like it’s contagious and having someone positive in your life who you wake up with and go to sleep with really changes the outlook that you have on your day,” the singer added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lambert shocked her fans when she announced her surprise marriage to McLoughlin back in February.

Many fans had no idea that Miranda and Brendan were even dating, let alone had tied the knot. However, sources told Hollywood Life that it didn’t take long for Lambert to know that McLoughlin was the one for her and that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s life by following the singer on social media.