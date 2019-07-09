Alan Dershowitz Is Reportedly Trying To Keep The Jeffrey Epstein Case Hidden From The Press

The Raw Story reports that high profile defense attorney and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims raped her at one of the disgraced billionaire’s parties, is attempting to keep the Epstein case out of the press. Dershowitz allegedly wrote to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and requested that the press be blocked from the sex trafficking case, which would ⁠— again ⁠— hide the details of Epstein’s crimes from the public.

Now, fellow Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has offered his opinion on Dershowitz’ move via Twitter.

“Press access to criminal proceedings is a core First Amendment right. My first Supreme Court argument established that: Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia 448 U.S.555 (1980). Any civil libertarian should know that.”

Epstein ⁠— who received a plea bargain thanks to then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who is now Secretary of Labor for President Donald Trump’s administration ⁠— previously sought legal advice from Dershowitz.

According to Breitbart, Dershowitz said on Tuesday on WNYM’s The Joe Piscopo Show that his name is being smeared and tied to Epstein because of his previous support for Trump.

In response to Giuffre’s claims, Dershowitz claims he never met her.

“This is the only #MeToo case where I just didn’t know the person at all,” he said. “And every other #MeToo case there was a preexisting relationship. They knew each other, they worked together, they had sex. These are people who just came out of the blue for money. I never met them, didn’t know them.”

Dershowitz claims that he can prove Giuffre never met him. Raw Story reports that the matter is now the focus of a defamation suit filed by Giuffre against Dershowitz.

Alan Dershowitz on Jeffrey Epstein charges: "I’ll wait to see what the evidence is" https://t.co/fvuW3vrbKZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 7, 2019

Interestingly, The Chronicle of Higher Education claims that Epstein has given millions to Harvard. His ties with the school reportedly span decades. For example, he donated money in 1990 toward a new campus building named after his old friend, Henry Rosovsky, who was a former dean of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Science. Epstein also pledged $30 million toward the creation of the university’s evolutionary dynamics program.

As of now, the school has declined to comment on whether it will be returning donations provided by Epstein. However, the school refused to return the $6.5 million it received from Epstein for the evolutionary dynamics program after the 2006 allegations against him, claiming that his donation is “funding important research using mathematics to study areas such as evolutionary theory, viruses, and cancers.”