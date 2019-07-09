‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jill Has Serious Questions For Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 10 bring Jess Walton back as Jill, and she is not too pleased with Billy. Plus, Adam pushes Kevin to continue all his dirty work.

Adam (Mark Grossman) makes Kevin (Greg Rikaart) play dirty, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam is angry that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continues to keep Connor away from him, so he makes Kevin do some snooping to try to cause Chelsea problems and figure out a way to get to Connor. Kevin does not like doing Adam’s dirty work, but Adam holds the key to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) remaining “dead” in Genoa City and in the clear. It doesn’t help that Chloe shot Adam too, so he could possibly file charges against her for that if she shows up in town again.

As long as Adam has ammunition to hold over Kevin’s head, then Kevin will continue doing Adam’s bidding no matter how bad it gets. Kevin’s only hope is that Adam will eventually make a mistake, and Kevin can use that to get out from under Adam’s thumb. For now, he’s stuck trying to find out about Calvin’s (John Burke) autopsy results, and there’s no doubt that Adam will somehow find a way to use them against Chelsea to get to Connor, especially since Adam knows that Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow) went together to tell Connor the bad news about Calvin.

Billy gets a visit from his mom, Jill (Jess Walton). He has some explaining to do the moment his mom arrives too because it seems that Billy failed to invite Jill to his and Victoria’s recommitment ceremony — oops. Billy will have to do some quick talking to convince Jill that they did not mean to hurt her by leaving her out of the big day. Perhaps Jill will be so glad that Victoria and Billy are together and happy that she will forgive the slight.

Now that she’s back Jill is also concerned that Esther (Kate Linder) left town abruptly. She finds it odd that Kevin is in Genoa City too. Esther left the Chancellor house open for Kevin, but now Ether not around. Jill can tell something is going on, and she may just snoop around until she finds out the real truth — that Chloe is still alive, and that really would be surprising. Considering Billy knows about Chloe, there’s a good chance Jill will figure everything out.