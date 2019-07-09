Instagram Loses It To Gigi Hadid’s Floating Ocean Video

Gigi Hadid appears to have Instagram losing its mind. The supermodel has sent the platform her latest update – it’s oceans galore, buckets of charm, and the 24-year-old’s signature style all wrapped into one.

Earlier today, Gigi updated her account. The model had sent out both a still photo and a video. Both came with the same beautiful setting. Gigi had been both photographed and filmed lying on her back in crystal-clear waters – fans swiping to the right saw the beauty appearing to float in the seas. Gigi was using her legs and arms to keep herself afloat, although she appeared to be doing it with very little effort.

It isn’t a proper update from Gigi without a little style, though. The model didn’t disappoint. Gigi came clad in a stunning and long-sleeved red dress appearing to be made of lace. The gown had float-effect sleeves and a couture feel. A helpful caption informed fans that the look was courtesy of designer Michael Kors.

Fans seem to be losing their minds.

“Wowzers” came from fellow model Nina Agdal.

“@gigihadid these shots are perfection!” another fan wrote.

Many fans simply sent love to Gigi via emojis. The model was also called a “goddess.”

As one of the world’s biggest fashion faces, Gigi comes as both a standalone celebrity and one half of a power duo. Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid forms the other half – the 22-year-old is frequently papped with her sister. Together, the pair have taken on a major “it” girls status. Their travels are obsessed over and their style is worshipped. Paparazzi scrutiny is, however, something that Bella has opened up about.

When Harper’s Bazaar arranged for Gigi to interview Bella, fans learned Bella’s inner thoughts.

“They see such a small piece of our lives, like paparazzi photos of us leaving the house. You know how awkward that is? To walk out of your own home and have 40 people waiting outside. And then you need to smile at random strangers.”

Gigi then added her own thoughts in response to her sister’s comment.

“And if you don’t, they’re like, “Oh, she looks like a b*tch today.” In fact, though, you have more patience and compassion than anyone I know. I always see you stop for fans,” she told Bella.

Gigi’s update today brought in a response reflective of how nuts her fans were going. Her update had racked up over 297,000 likes within just one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Gigi should follow her Instagram.