Janelle Monae’s Mom Had A Lot Of Questions About Her Pansexuality

Following the release of her album Dirty Computer, “Pynk” hitmaker Janelle Monae went public about her sexuality last year, per Music News.

Janelle identifies as pansexual and someone who had a lot of questions about it was her own mother. She explained to InStyle Magazine that her mom wanted some questions answered when coming out to her.

“I talked to my mom and dad first, and my mom, in particular, had a lot of questions,” the “Make Me Feel” songstress explained.

“I said: ‘Mama, the only way that I can create art is to truthfully tell my story. It has to come from an honest place, and this is who I honestly am. I don’t know any other way. I have to talk about my sexuality. I have to talk about my blackness. I have to talk about my womanness. I have to talk about these things. This is who I am as a person.'”

Monae continued by expressing that being open in her music isn’t always easy for her because she’s such a private person.

For the cover of InStyle, Janelle looks radiant in a bright green rollneck garment with a hat to match. The issue has been named The Badass Women Issue, which describes her perfectly.

Since 2010, Janelle has used music as a way to redefine what is typically expected from female artists. Her debut album, The ArchAndroid received widespread acclaim from critics and put her on the map as someone to watch out for.

In 2013, her second studio album, The Electric Lady, cemented her status as a credible artist and was a commercial success. The record peaked at No. 5 in the U.S., No. 7 in Ireland, No. 10 in Canada, and No. 14 in the U.K.

Her most recent release, Dirty Computer, became her second album to enter the top 10 in the U.S. at No. 6 and her first in the U.K., peaking at No. 8. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, the album was nominated for Album of the Year but lost to Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour.

Loading...

In total, Monae has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and four Billboard Music Awards. In 2013, her music video for “Q.U.E.E.N.” won Best Art Direction at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Earlier this year, Janelle inducted Janet Jackson into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and declared her as the queen of black girl magic, which The Inquisitr noted.

Aside from music, she also acts and has starred in Hidden Figures, Moonlight, and Welcome to Marwen to name a few.

On Instagram, Janelle Monae has over 3.1 million followers.