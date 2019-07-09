Elizabeth Hurley Puts On A Show In Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is proving that age is just a number in her latest social media post.

On Tuesday, Hurley took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini, and her fans loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, the actress is seen sporting a tiny white bikini with a classic triangle top that flaunts her ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs.

Hurley covers up her bathing suit with a see-through, white shirt, which she leaves unbuttoned in order to put her flawless figure on full display. She has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and around her shoulders.

The actress also wears a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes a bronzed glow and bright pink blush on her cheeks. Hurley also adds a shimmering highlighter and a pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

Elizabeth accessorizes her beachwear with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

In the background of the photograph, fans can see a gorgeous scene, which includes a blue sky, white sand beach, green trees, and the ocean.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley often flaunts her bikini body on social media and has become known for her sexy photos.

Loading...

Despite all of that, the actress somehow finds herself single. However, she says that should be willing to date again if she found someone very special.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands, and fiancees [sic] have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave. I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun, and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that,” Elizabeth previously told the Daily Mail.

In the past, Hurley has found herself in a string of high-profile relationships with actors like Matthew Perry, Denis Leary, Tom Sizemore, and Hugh Grant. The actress has also been romantically linked to former NBA star Steve Nash and film producer Steve Bing and was married to millionaire Arun Nayar.

Fans can see more of Elizabeth Hurley’s life and sexy bikini photos by following the actress on social media.