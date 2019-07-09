Was Jenelle Evans Really Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’? She Claims She Has ‘No Idea’ If She’ll Be Back

Jenelle Evans was believed to have been fired in May.

MTV announced they had fired Jenelle Evans in May after her husband, David Eason, killed their family pet and caused a number of companies to pull their advertisements from airing during Teen Mom 2 but could the mother of three ultimately be brought back to the series for its upcoming season?

While there didn’t seem to be much hope for Evans to return to the show, especially considering her husband had already been fired from the series one year prior, a recent Instagram post seems to suggest that a final decision in regard to Evans’ future has not yet been made.

On July 9, Pop Culture told readers that Evans doesn’t yet know if she will be brought back to the show.

On Instagram, during a chat with her fans and followers earlier this week, one Instagram user asked Evans, “Will you be on the next Teen Mom series?”

“Have no idea,” Evans replied. “You would have to ask [MTV].”

Then, in another post, Evans teased fans by saying that she was currently in discussions on opportunities she can not yet discuss.

In May, after Eason shot and killed Evans’ family dog, Nugget, outside of their home with their kids inside, advertisers began announcing that they would no longer be paying to run their ads during episodes of Teen Mom 2. Shortly thereafter, MTV released a statement to People magazine in which they confirmed that they had stopped filming with Evans.

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement read.

In addition to the dog killing potentially costing Evans her role on Teen Mom 2, it cost her several weeks with her kids, as well.

As fans of the MTV series have likely heard, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their kids, including his 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, her five-year-old son Kaiser, and their two-year-old daughter Ensley, as a result of the incident before regaining custody earlier this month.

Since regaining custody of the children, Evans has been sharing tons of photos of her family online but when it comes to the future, she may not be able to retain custody of the kids for long. After all, she’s currently involved in a custody battle with Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser, and her mother, Barbara Evans, recently told Radar Online she intended to keep fighting for the children.