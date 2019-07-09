Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Curves In Sexy White Bikini, Amid Rib Removal Rumors

Kim Kardashian shows off her incredible body, despite recent rumors of rib removal surgery.

Kim Kardashian just posted a series of Instagram photos showing off her sexy assets in a white bikini. While promoting Carolina Lemkerberlin sunglasses, the beauty tycoon pouts her full lips and plays with her long, beautiful hair. The stunning brunette has a glowing tan, making her look like a summer goddess. Kim flaunts her enviable body, posing in a lounge chair, on the grass, and on a rock.

Despite constant rumors the media mogul has gone under the knife, Kim insists her amazing body is all natural reports ET Online. Her recent Met Gala look raised some eyebrows. Her Sophia Loren inspired figure-hugging Thierry Mugler dressed showed off the reality stars tiny waist.This caused many to believe Kim had ribs removed to fit into the wet-effect mini-dress.

The reality star denied the claims, stating “I don’t even know if that’s possible.”

The mom of four did admit the dress was painful.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” said the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

This is not the first time Kim has denied plastic surgery rumors.

After giving birth to North in 2013, critics accused the reality star of getting surgery to obtain her toned physique. According to E! News, Kim took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE,” Kim wrote. “I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!! I’m so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!”

Elle Magazine also reported Kim refuted claims in 2012 that she had a nose job or got her lips done. While she admitted to using Botox, she asserts everything else is just contour.

Loading...

Fans also speculated over the now infamous 2017 bikini pictures that showed Kim’s derriere to be much larger than the rest of her tiny frame. People believed the reality star used fillers to achieve the look. The Kardashian maintained the photos were altered and she hadn’t worked out in three months due to two surgeries on her uterus.

Regardless of how she does it, Kim’s body is incredible.

To see more of Kim’s stunning physique, be sure to check out the upcoming season of KUWTK.