Kelly Ripa Wows In Lingerie Dress During Flood: ‘That Is Some Dirty Water’

Kelly Ripa can always be relied on for a little wowing. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host might have a packed schedule and three children, but this star finds the time to update her Instagram. The 48-year-old took to the platform for a video story earlier today – it looked like a bit of a disaster was going on.

Kelly’s video showed her in city streets amid a flood. Kelly was holding the camera towards the water-filled streets, although she did switch to selfie mode for a brief moment. The blonde’s super-stylish lingerie-like dress was visible – the white number seemed breezy and perfect for the time of year. Kelly herself appeared virtually makeup-free – bar a touch of mascara, this mother was sending out her much-loved natural beauty.

The update definitely seemed less about the fashion and more about the emergency situation. An individual also making their way through the street pointed out a “fire hydrant.” Kelly herself seemed undeterred:

“This is what we’re afraid of?” she was heard saying in the video.

That said, with water flowing through an urban area and a bit of a crisis going on, Kelly did have her remarks.

“That is some dirty water,” she added.

Kelly is known for taking to city streets for her morning grind. The star rises early to front her talk show and is frequently papped heading into and out of the studio. A face as famous as Kelly’s is photographed abroad as well as at home, though. Earlier this month, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos were papped by The Daily Mail at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France. The couple had been vacationing.

Kelly herself had updated her Instagram from the European country. Fans were treated to family snaps as well as beach ones. The star frequently mentions her family on Instagram – Kelly’s daughter Lola Grace is joined by two brothers named Joaquin Antonio and Michael Joseph. A recent family post also came dedicated to Kelly’s mother. The birthday-centric Instagram update featured throwback photos of Kelly and her mom Esther alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Happy birthday mom! Even though you don’t have Instagram, this public declaration makes it possible for other people to tell you how much i love you!”

The post proved popular for having sent Kelly’s fans old photos, but it likewise got the thumbs-up for being a touching update overall.

