Kourtney Kardashian Eats Junk Food, Flashes Bra In See-Through Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian is proving that she doesn’t eat clean all of the time.

In a recent Instagram post by Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh, the mother of three is seen sitting in a chair as she rocks an all-black outfit and eats pizza while drinking a Coke.

Kourtney rocks a completely see-through mesh shirt in the sexy snapshot, which flaunts her ample cleavage and a sexy black bra underneath.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also wears some black shorts and a pair of black pantyhose, as she shows off her lean legs in the picture.

Kourt has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands. She also sports a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Kardashian adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete her glam look. She runs her hand through her hair and holds a slice of pizza in her other hand while rocking some bright red polish on her nails.

In the caption of the photo, the lifestyle blog promises to give readers some tips on how to cut out emotional eating, which can occur at times of happiness, sadness, or even boredom.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently turned 40-years-old, but she’s never looked better or more fit.

On her Poosh website, Kardashian reveals that she credits the keto diet to looking great and feeling good.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote in a blog post back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” she added.

Kourtney and her famous sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian have all made fitness a major priority in recent years. Khloe currently hosts a show called Revenge Body, where she helps others obtain a healthier lifestyle, while Kim has dropped 20 pounds over the past two years with her strict gym routine.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.