German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Busts Out Of Lacy, Black Top & Daisy Dukes

Pia Muehlenbeck is at it again — this time in a skimpy lingerie top.

As fans know, the German-born model loves to post photos in bikinis, tiny tops, and just about everything else for her impressive Instagram following of over 2 million. The brunette beauty has been quiet on the platform for the past few days but luckily for fans, she posted a sexy, new update yesterday. In the insanely hot post, Pia shares not one but two photos after she says she got her studio lights fixed.

In the first image in the series of two, the model wears her long, dyed locks down and curled as they fall over one of her shoulders. She’s all smiles for the shot, running one hand through her hair with the other on her tummy. It appears as though Muehlenbeck is rocking a lot of makeup for the shot including blush, eyeliner, mascara, and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a number of gold rings as well as a gold necklace that falls at her chest. Her killer figure is on full display in a pair of barely-there daisy dukes and a black lingerie top that is semi see-through.

In the next photo in the series, the YouTube star wears her locks on the other side of her shoulder and stands more upright while posing for the camera. Once again, her amazing figure is on display for fans and since the post went live, it’s earned rave reviews with over 46,000 likes and 300-plus comments. While some fans asked where she got the stunning outfit, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure.

“Loving that lace bodysuit! Where is it from?” one follower asked.

“You are literally the most beautiful, adorable person I’ve ever seen,” another chimed in.

“Woah absolutely gorgeous,” one more gushed.

A few weeks ago, the model left almost nothing to the imagination in another NSFW snapshot. As The Inquisitr reported, the beauty posted a short video for her legion of followers while she rocked one of the smallest bikinis that has ever been worn. In the sultry video post that was shared to her IGTV, Pia stands in her bathroom and gives fans a demo of how she applies tanning lotion to her body on a weekly basis.

The clip is set to music, starting out with the model standing in her bathroom and lathering herself up with the tanning lotion in a skimpy black string bikini. As she is applying the lotion all over her body, Pia dances around and nearly spills out of the minuscule bikini top. It comes as no surprise that the video racked up over 700 comments and thousands of likes.

Fans can follow Pia’s adventures on her Instagram page.