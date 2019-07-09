Cameron Boyce’s Best Friend Roommates Karan Brar & Sophie Reynolds Break Silence On His Sudden Death At Age 20

The Disney stars posted heartbreaking tributes to their late best friend less than two months after they became roommates.

Cameron Boyce’s closest friends are speaking out about his sudden death several days after he passed away at age 20. The beloved Disney Channel star, who died in his sleep from a seizure he suffered due to an ongoing medical condition he was being treated for, had recently moved in with best friends Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds. Now, Boyce’s mourning roommates are paying tribute to him in a series of heartbreaking Instagram posts.

Karan Brar posted a photo of Cameron Boyce laying on the beach with a hat covering half of his face. In the caption, Brar, who has been friends with Boyce ever since the two played brothers on the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie in 2011, wrote that his TV brother and real-life best friend was “the greatest thing” to ever happen to him. Brar also revealed that he can’t put his heartbreak into words at this time, and he thanked fans for their support.

Sophie Reynolds, Cameron Boyce’s fellow roommate and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything co-star, posted a photo of herself sitting with him on rocks by the water. In her caption, Reynolds described Boyce as “my family, my person, my heart.” Like Brar, Reynolds also revealed that she was having trouble putting her feelings into words at this time, explaining that it just “hurts a little too much. ”

Many famous fans and friends, including Olivia Holt, Calum Worthy, Maddie Ziegler, Sarah Jeffery, Jenna Ortega, Joey Bragg, Laura Marano, and Gabrielle Union posted sympathetic responses to Karan and Sophie’s touching posts about their best friend Cameron Boyce, which you can see below.

In mid-May, Cameron Boyce revealed that he had moved into a new apartment together with Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds. In an Instagram post about his new living situation, Boyce joked that he was now Schmidt, Max Greenfield’s character from the sitcom New Girl.

Later in May, Karan Brar described his new roommate Cameron Boyce as “the greatest brother” he could have ever asked for. The caption was written under a photo of Boyce holding up a plate of pancakes with a birthday candle in them, presumably taken in the trio’s new apartment. Sophie Reynolds later apologized for the pancakes in her own birthday message to Cameron Boyce.

Cameron Boyce and Karan Brar co-starred in all four seasons of Jessie, which aired on Disney Channel from 2011 to 2015, and Boyce and Sophie Reynolds played friends in two seasons of the Disney XD comedy Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.