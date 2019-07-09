Miley Cyrus’ Latex ‘Virginity’ Pic Has Instagram Stumped

Miley Cyrus seems to have her fans stumped. The SHE IS COMING singer took to Instagram earlier today to promote her newly-released “Mother’s Daughter” track. The update sent fans plenty of color, plenty of latex, and a strong statement.

Miley’s picture came straight from her “Mother’s Daughter” video – fans familiar with it will have recognized the glossy red bodysuit being donned. The 26-year-old and her bold outfit feature heavily throughout the video. Miley appeared to have selected one of the video’s more interactive scenes – the Instagram update showed the blonde looking at her viewers with gritted teeth as she held onto her plastic red shades.

Talk over in the comments section is less about the outfit and more about the accompanying words, though. Miley’s picture came complete with the “VIRGINITY IS A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT” words that appear in flashing form towards the beginning of her music video.

“Nobody knows what it means but its [sic] provocative” was the most-liked comment, receiving over 440 likes in four hours.

A similarly popular response came with more certainty.

“I mean, it’s not, but it’s not as important as people make it out to be. There’s a mental/emotion aspect to it so it’s not just social.”

Fans appeared to have turned out by the masses to debate the issue. Some of the singer’s die-hard fans appeared out to agree without a reason backing their opinion. Others, meanwhile, seemed to have taken the time to type out their thoughts. Confusion did, however, appear to be manifesting as a prominent reaction.

“Someone wants to explain me what exactly does this text mean?” saw one user confused and fans agreeing.

Miley’s video may have thrown the phrase out to her fans when the video was released earlier this month, but the star doesn’t appear to have offered an explanation regarding it. The video has, however, solidified many of Miley’s other views. Her acceptance-based opinions are more than evident from empowering lyrics that accompany footage of various individuals who do not conform to societal norms.

The video includes a black and transgender individual in a wheelchair. Likewise, a naked and medically obese woman. Alongside a breastfeeding mother and people of different racial backgrounds, Miley’s gathering includes a spectrum of individuals to back the song’s “Don’t f*ck with my freedom” hook.

While the motives behind many of the video’s scenes seem clear, this virginity-centric message appears less clarified. Clearly, given the fan response, the issue has yet to be settled.

“Explain to me please,” one fan wrote.

