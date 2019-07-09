Kendall Jenner Stuns In Tiny Black Crop Top & Chic Skirt In Greece

Kendall Jenner has been heating up Greece during her recent vacation. The supermodel has been sporting an array of sexy looks, including her latest, where she slipped out of her bikini and into a stunning and chic ensemble.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi on Tuesday as she donned a skimpy, belly-baring black crop top. The shirt showed off her the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cleavage, tiny waist, lean arms, and toned abs.

Jenner paired the crop top with a long, flowing black and white skirt, which was high waisted, and boasted side pockets.

Kendall and her long, dark hair parted down the middle and and pulled back into a sleek, straight ponytail behind her head.

She also sported a full face of makeup for her beach outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Jenner added a pink blush to her cheeks, shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

She also accessorized with large, gold hoop earrings, a pair of dark sunglasses, which she wore on top of her head, and a white leather handbag with a gold chain, which she slung over her shoulder.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner recently sparked romance rumors with Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, Kyle Kuzma, after they were seen spending the Fourth of July together.

However, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Kendall and Kyle are just friends, who share a lot of mutual pals. The insider adding that Jenner remains single following her split from Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” the source stated.

Recently, Kendall opened up about her personal life to Vogue Australia, saying she likes to keep as much private as possible.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on social media, or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians.