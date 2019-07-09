Serena Williams Bares Booty & Legs In Sexy, Unretouched Photo

Serena Williams is leaving little to the imagination on the new cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Williams is one of the most popular athletes on the planet and in the sport of tennis, you need to be in tip-top shape. In the sizzling new spread for the publication, Serena almost bares it all while opening her heart up a powerful essay. Though she has yet to share the cover photo with her Instagram fans yet, Harper’s Bazaar shared a shot on their page and since it went live, fans have gone absolutely nuts.

The NSFW shot shows the tennis superstar posing against a gold-colored background as she faces her back to the camera. She wears her long, red-dyed locks down and curly as she looks over her shoulder with a serious look on her face. The mother of one looks beautiful in a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, blush, mascara, and gold highlighter.

To go along with the all-gold theme, Williams rocks a gold-sequined cape on her shoulders as the train flows in the wind. Serena ditches the pants in the scandalous look, baring her legs and booty for the world to see in the unretouched image. Since the post went live on the magazine’s Instagram account, it’s earned plenty of attention with over 69,000 likes and 1,900-plus comments.

While some fans gushed over how good the tennis superstar looks in the image, countless others commented on the body-positive message Serena shared with fans.

“Queen. This woman has so much stamina. How could anyone hate her?” one fan asked on the post.

“Yeeesss mama! Big thighs big calves representation. Not every woman is shaped like Eastern European pre-pubescent girls and they will GET it,” another follower wrote.

“1000 x YES!!!!! You are my daughters hero and today you are mine,” one more fan raved.

Loading...

Earlier today, Williams shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a curve-hugging, gold dress as she posed against a grey-colored background while promoting her essay for the magazine. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Williams opened her heart up in a powerful piece, sharing her raw feelings on one of the hottest topics in sports — her loss against Naomi Osaka. After a few controversial calls, Williams argued with the umpire, taking the spotlight away from the game and the winner. Serena admitted that she was wrong for her outburst and she apologizes for her actions in the piece.

“In the end, my opponent simply played better than me that day and ended up winning her first Grand Slam title,” Williams wrote. “I could not have been happier for her. As for me, I felt defeated and disrespected by a sport that I love.”

She also says that she sent an apology letter to Osaka after the whole ordeal.