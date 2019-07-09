Olivia Munn Comments On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Facing Kip Pardue, Suggests He Be Replaced On ‘Runaways’

Today, actress and former broadcast journalist Olivia Munn vehemently spoke up about a 2018 accusation and the repercussions that followed regarding Marvel’s Runaways actor Kip Pardue’s unsolicited and unwarranted actions.

Last October, Sarah Scott accused the actor of sexual misconduct. The True Blood actress claimed that, in May 2018 while filming the Mogulettes pilot, Pardue masturbated in front of her, stated The Los Angeles Times via People.

“[Sarah] Scott, 35, claims [Kip] Pardue, 43, took her hand and placed it on his groin as the scene was about to start. After filming was over, Scott… alleges Pardue called her into his dressing room where he masturbated in front of her.”

When this reportedly happened, Scott stated that she “literally froze” before asking Pardue, “What are you doing?”

“This isn’t a #MeToo thing. I’m not your employer. It’s not like I can fire you,” was Pardue’s rapid reply according to Sarah.

“Pardue (Remember the Titans) released a statement to the outlet apologizing for placing Scott’s hand on his groin, but denied all other claims made by the actress.”

Finally, last week, Pardue was fined $6,000 after being accused of sexual misconduct. This result brought Olivia Munn’s ire on Tuesday.

What does @hulu + @marvel think? #Runaways –> Kip Pardue Allegedly Masturbated in Front of a Co-Star. Does a $6,000 Fine Really Cut it? https://t.co/v4neFAniLH — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 9, 2019

No, it doesn't. Hopefully #SAGAFTRA will make stricter penalties that include suspension or completely revoking membership in the union. Also, @hulu + @Marvel need to weigh in on if they'll keep #KipPardue on the show #Runaways. https://t.co/EC8PmbmAFi — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 9, 2019

Sarah Scott made it a point to thank Olivia Munn and others, including Mira Sorvino, Amy Schumer, Rosanna Arquette and Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman on Twitter.

Scott did this while tweeting about how it felt to break her silence and go to the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) to state her case.

Munn responded to Scott, stating that she is “proud to know” her. The Six actress then added in her response tweet as she headed to the social media outlet today to further support and defend her fellow thespian.

“Your bravery is inspiring and is helping to change the world,” she said on Twitter. Her encouraging statement was followed by a heart emoji and three praying hand emoji.

A series of more pointed tweets from Munn came later.

#KipPardue was found guilty by #SAGAFTRA after @thatsarahscott + @AndreaBOGART accused him of forcing them to watch him masturbate. Note: Kip did this to Sarah Scott just months after the MeToo movement began, allegedly telling her "This isn't a #MeToo thing." https://t.co/PxrE2pGcPs — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 9, 2019

In particular, Munn spoke out about the difficulty it is “to call out an abuser” in a public forum. She brought up General Hospital actress Andrea Bogart, who said she had also experienced Pardue’s uninvited transgressions.

It's not easy to call out an abuser publicly, especially when you know that someone else already did and there were little to no repercussions. TY for coming forward Andrea ???? And TY @thatsarahscott for being the silence breaker on #KipPardue. https://t.co/XjhxKR3ORc — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 9, 2019

Directly following that thought, Olivia tweeted about what happens when certain people of privilege use and abuse their position of power. She also commented that many other talents could easily take over for Pardue on Runaways, which had recently been picked up for a third season.

When you're in a position of power and you abuse that power, I don't think you deserve to have that position anymore. There are so many other amazing actors/actresses out there who could replace #KipPardue on #Runaways. Why not give one of them a shot @Marvel @hulu? — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 9, 2019

More and more of Olivia Munn’s followers have been reading about what this outspoken actress had to say regarding what tragically happened to Sarah Scott and Andrea Bogart in incidents allegedly caused by Kip Pardue. As they did, many realized that finding an ally like Olivia Munn can work wonders if or when they’re ever caught in such a compromising situation.