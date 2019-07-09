‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Heidi Montag Reportedly Talked To Cops About Father’s Child Abuse Case

Heidi Montag was questioned by police regarding accusations of sexual abuse made against her father.

While Heidi Montag has not publicly addressed her father’s sex abuse case, she was allegedly questioned by law officials reports Radar Online.

The victim is Heidi’s own stepsister, Carissa Berlet. Carissa asserts Bill Montag sexually abused her more than 50 times starting at 13-years-old. Due to the abuse, Carissa suffered from suicidal thoughts and addiction. After speaking to a therapist about her trama, Carissa reported the horrific instances to police officers in 2013. While it has been public knowledge for a number of years, Heidi’s father allegedly sexually abused a child, the identity of the minor has been concealed until recently. According to Radar Online, the #MeToo movement inspired the Colorado-based mom of one to come forward.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t hide his secret anymore,” explained Carissa.

Bill Montag’s 2015 arrest affidavit, obtained by Radar Online, reveals Heidi star talked about her father to Colorado police in December 2014.

During the phone call, The Hills: New Beginnings star denied the upsetting allegation made against her father.

The legal document reads Heidi “didn’t believe [Carissa]…from childhood she recalled [Carissa] being mean to her… [Carissa] was Bill’s favorite… Bill would never do what [Carissa] is accusing him of doing.”

Carissa, 38, is frustrated that Heidi, 33, believes her father, a former youth ski instructor, is innocent. Carissa notes the television personality did not even live in the same household when the alleged abuse was occurring.

“It’s her dad, I get it…You defend your loved ones, so I understand. But it’s also upsetting to make a statement about something that she was not actively involved in,” said Carissa. “She wasn’t there. She doesn’t know.”

Heidi’s mother, Darlene Egelhoff, also was questioned by police. Darlene insisted her ex-husband was not a child abuser, claiming he is unable to do such horrific acts.

Regardless of his family’s support, Bill pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2016. Despite his admission of guilt, Bill was only sentenced to four years of supervised probation. In early 2019, he was granted early termination of his probation.

Carissa believes the justice system is flawed and her alleged abuser should have done jail time.

“In the end, he pleaded guilty… but I don’t feel like justice was served. I wanted my day in court,” stated Carissa.

While Carissa’s mother is still married to Bill, she refuses to speak to him. In March 2019, she was granted a permanent restraining order against Heidi’s father. Under the order, Bill cannot get within 100 yards of Carissa or her family members.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, please call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.