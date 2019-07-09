Christie Brinkley Celebrates Proof Awards Wins With Family Photo On Instagram

Ageless Christie Brinkley’s beverage brands have recently received high acclaim.

Brinkley made the announcement on Instagram that her Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz brands won several awards at the Proof Awards in Las Vegas.

Brinkley looked stunning in the post, wearing white shorts and looking more like a sister standing beside daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook and son Jack Brinkley Cook. The siblings smize next to their mother who holds a bottle of her award-winning booze.

The award ceremony hosted over 30 spirit industry leader and 500 brands, said the model in her post. The competition included a two-day blind tasting and point-rating competition.

The two winning products are organic vegan and all-natural, claimed the 65-year-old in her post.

The Bellissima DOC Brut, Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine and Bella Sprizz Elderflower Aperitif took home gold medals. The Bella Sprizz Classic Aperitif received a silver medal and the Bellissima Pinot Grigio Sparkling Rose took the bronze.

“I am so excited for this recognition of my Bellissima and Bella brands,” Brinkley said in the post. “And I’m also happy to finally be able to make getting my products into your hands a lot easier!”

Brinkley told her followers that they could buy the beverages now at www.bellissimaprosecco.com.

“So many reasons to pop a cork and CELEBRATE!” she said.

Brinkley started the company in 2017, according to Food and Wine. Brinkley told The Coveteur that she drinks the bubbly any chance she gets.

“Doctor’s orders: three glasses of champagne a day! So I’m on it!”

The model, who has been said to look as young as her daughter, named the company Bellissima, which means––no surprise here––”most beautiful.” She launched the product at the 73rd Annual Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Convention in Las Vegas two years ago.

Brinkley also owns her own skincare line Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, plus has her own Hair2Wear extensions.

It seems both children photographed in Brinkley’s post are entrepreneurs just like mom. Daughter Sailor, 21, has become one of the most high-profile models of the Instagram age, posing for Sports Illustrated. Son Jack, 24, launched a van service that takes vacationers from New York City to the Hamptons, according to News Day.

Brinkley revealed that Food and Beverage Magazine will be showcasing a full spread of the winners and a gallery of the event in the July edition.

You can purchase Bellissima at certain Publix, Total Wine and BevMo locations. Bella Sprizz Aperitif can be found at certain locations of Total Wine.