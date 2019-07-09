George R.R. Martin Reveals New ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Details

The final season of Game and Thrones might be done and dusted, but fans itching to return to Westeros can look forward to the upcoming prequel series.

The next iteration of the fantasy saga is set five thousand years prior to the events depicted in Game of Thrones‘ eight thrilling seasons, and it will introduce us to a Westeros that was a much different place. The pilot episode is currently filming at the time of this writing.

Until now, concrete details about the series have been hard to come by. However, George R.R. Martin, who wrote the acclaimed fantasy novels that Game of Thrones is based on, has shared some interesting information about what fans can expect from the prequel version with Entertainment Weekly.

First of all, the prequel series will feature even more kingdoms than the seven kingoms shown in Game of Thrones. According to Martin, the old Westeros was a much larger and more divided place.

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

The inclusion of more kingdoms means that we’ll likely get to see more conflict and political hostility between their leaders and denizens. By extension, this guarantees that the new show will feature even more battles and impressive action set pieces. Game of Thrones brought some cinematic spectacle to the small screen, and the prequel will continue to lead the way in prestige television spectacle.

Elsewhere, the Stark family will also be a part of the new series. While Martin hasn’t confirmed if any familiar faces will appear, we’ll still get to learn more about the Stark’s family history, which is exciting considering they’re one of the oldest family units in the land.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see any Lannisters, though Martin has confirmed that we’ll get to meet the previous occupants of their stronghold, Casterly Rock.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar. It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

Finally, Martin confirmed that the White Walkers will be present as well. Whether or not the audience appetites is still there for them remains to be seen, though.