Watch 2019 MLB All Star Game Live Stream: National League Vs. American League, All Stars Meet For 90th Time

All Star teams from the American League and National League take the field in Cleveland Tuesday for the 90th MLB All Star Game.

First played on July 6, 1933, Major League Baseball pits the American League against the National League for the 90th time, as the annual All Star Game, the “Midsummer Classic” becomes the focus of the baseball world on Tuesday. On the AL side, for the first time since 2015, the starting pitcher will be someone other than Chris Sale, who started the game as a Chicago White Sox pitcher in 2016, then again in 2017 and 2018 after his trade to the Boston Red Sox, as Baseball Reference records. In 2019, Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros starts the game at age 36, making him the oldest pitcher to start an All Star Game since 2004, when then-41-year-old Roger Clemens, also of the Astros, got the start — though Houston was then a National League franchise. Verlander faces NL starter Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodders in the game that will live stream from Progressive Field.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s National League vs. American League 90th MLB All Star Game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 34,788-seat Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9. That start time will be 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, first pitch is set for 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. In Japan, that start time will be 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Wednesday, June 30. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 8 a.m. Western.

The 90th All Star game features 36 players between the two teams who have never made an MLB All Star team before, according to USA Today, including Max Muncy of the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, and New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso, who put an exclamation point on his All Star debut by winning the annual Home Run Derby on Monday, according to ESPN.

But the game is also notable for the players who are not there — including the two most sought-after free agents from the 2018-2019 offseason. Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres each signed massive free agent contracts worth upwards of $300 million before the season started. Yet neither was selected to the National League All Star team, as ESPN reported.

Last season’s World Series champion Boston Red Sox will see only one of their players start the All Star Game, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, according to CBS Sports. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Mookie Betts, last season’s AL Most Valuable Player award winner, will also represent the World Series champions off the bench.

Though the All Star Game has been played for 87 years, baseball skipped the Midsummer Classic in 1945 due to World War II. But MLB held two All Star Games for four straight years, from 1959 to 1962, making Tuesday’s game the 90th All Star meeting in MLB history, as The Baseball Almanac recounts.

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros gets the start for the AL at age 36. Rob Carr / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the National League vs. American League 90th MLB All Star Game from Cleveland, log in to Fox Sports Go, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers.

Loading...

One way to watch the 90th MLB All Star Game game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. Those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees, but they each offer a seven-day free trial, which fans can use to watch the NL vs. AL game in Cleveland live stream for free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the 90th MLB All Star Game will be carried by BT Sport and may be accessed inside the U.K. only. In Canada, SportsNet will stream the All Star Game.

To watch the live stream in Japan, Australia, and other countries around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or annual subscription fee.