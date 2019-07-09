Bella Thorne Shakes Her Thing In Tiny Bra & Booty Shorts

Bella Thorne’s latest Instagram post is turning heads.

As many know, the 21-year-old regularly shows off her fit physique on social media, and she never shies away from stirring up a little bit of controversy on the platform. In the most recent image that she shared with her 20 million-plus fans, Bella shakes her body at Kappa FuturFestival in Italy. In the sexy action shot, Bella’s hair goes wild as she shakes her head for the fun-filled photo.

She stands against a black background with the crowd at her back, and her incredible figure is on full display in a tiny red sports bra with a black band that reads “like no other.” The graphic on the bra itself is white with two people sitting back-to-back against each other. To go along with the skimpy bra, the actress dons a pair of black athletic shorts with white detailing on the side.

Bella accessorizes her look with a number of different silver necklaces and a nose ring as well as a large, silver watch. Thorne wears her long, dyed locks down and messy and appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the fest. Since the post was shared with Bella’s army of fans, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 540,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Many fans took to the image to let Bella know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her killer figure.

“The style and the flip of the hair just everything is beautiful nice shot,” one of Thorne’s fans commented.

“I love how unapologetically YOU that you are,” another gushed.

“Please continue to speak out against child abuse in the Hollywood industry. You’re [sic] voice is heard and you are powerful. Stay strong,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne opened up about growing up in Hollywood and some of the struggles that she has dealt with in her career. While she was promoting her most recent book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, Thorne said that she was abused when she was working for Disney.

“The transition [from child actress to adult], it’s definitely tough,” she dished. “But it is what it is. It’s like anything in my life. If you read the book, you’ll be like, ‘Haha, transitioning from Disney to this was f***ing easy.’ I don’t know — getting molested for f***ing from when you’re 6 to you’re 14 seems like way harder circumstances.”

Additionally, the actress claimed that people around her witnessed the abuse, but they failed to do anything about it.