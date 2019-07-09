Jenelle Evans Celebrates Big Milestone For Kaiser, Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Beams With Pride Over Son

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was recently reunited with her youngest two children after an intense custody battle, and it looks like she is busy making up for lost time. On Tuesday, Jenelle shared a couple of sweet posts to her Instagram page, and her fans are going crazy over them.

As Jenelle explained in a short video she posted on Instagram, her son Kaiser apparently missed his pre-kindergarten graduation. Luckily, the school set up an additional small graduation ceremony so that he and another young student could wear their gowns and get their graduation certificates.

The video that Evans shared showed Kaiser and another little girl wearing blue graduation gowns, walking up to the stage to get their “diplomas.” After the ceremony, Jenelle posed with Kaiser for some photos, and she had a huge smile on her face as her son gave a thumbs-up.

Evans has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, and it looks like most of them loved this video. Within just two hours, more than 172,000 fans had viewed the short video clip. Jenelle posted a single shot of a photo showing her with Kaiser as well, and that one quickly raked in more than 33,000 likes.

The former Teen Mom 2 star added hashtags noting that Kaiser is a “Momma’s Boy” and a big boy now. Evans said she was quite proud of him and very grateful to the school for arranging this opportunity for the two of them to still experience the graduation.

As is often the case with Jenelle’s posts, followers left both positive and negative comments.

“Nugget missed it too,” noted one follower who referenced the dog incident that started the custody issues last spring.

“Please quit acting like you’re a good Mother,” quipped another.

Loading...

“So cute! One of the girls really like[s] him,” detailed one follower after a little girl ran up to hug Kaiser in the video.

Quite a few of Jenelle’s fans avoided criticism and negativity, and focused on little Kaiser and his big day.

“Beautiful soul he has. Congrats and now Kindergarten awaits you. WTG Jenelle.”

Jenelle seemingly still has plenty of day-to-day drama shaking things up in her life, but at least for a little while, she seemed to set all of that aside and focus on this sweet moment of Kaiser’s. All of the chaos of the past few months has clearly left a lasting impact, as she was fired from Teen Mom 2 and may not be fully done with courtroom custody battles.

Despite all of that, Jenelle Evans seems intent on creating new, happy memories with her family and pushing forward. Young Kaiser certainly seemed to enjoy getting the chance to do the graduation with his mom there and Teen Mom 2 fans thought he looked adorable.