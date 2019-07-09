Mariah Carey Makes Shocking Admission About Her Sex Life In Revealing Interview: ‘I’m Kind Of Prude’

Mariah Carey has had a long string of high-profile relationships dating back to the early 1990s, so the singer’s admission about her rather conservative love life this week came as a surprise to many.

The singer opened up to Cosmopolitan about her relationship history, revealing that she has actually only been intimate with partners in a handful of her relationship and even admitted that she’s “kind of prude” compared to some other fellow celebrities.

“I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack,” Mariah told the magazine. “I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”

Mariah has been through a series of very high-profile relationships since her time in the spotlight, including her five-year marriage to Sony Music head Tommy Mottola and her six-year marriage to comedian Nick Cannon. Mariah has dated a number of others between those periods and afterward, including her current relationship with Bryan Tanaka.

Not all of those were happy. Mariah said in her relationship with Tommy Mottola she was like a “child bride,” noting their 20-year age difference and saying she felt very controlled in the marriage. She even compared it to being a prisoner, InTouch noted, and Tommy seemed to agree afterward, calling their wedding “wrong and appropriate.”

But Mariah Carey could be on her last relationship. She and Bryan Tanaka are doing quite well, and he had plenty of praise for her after she was given the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

“I can’t express how happy I am for you,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You work so hard, wear so many hats, are the best mommy and you do it all with elegance and grace. Watching your performance and acceptance speech brought me to tears. Happy tears. Tears of joy and proudness. You cease to amaze me, and I’m just so happy for you! You deserve this and so much more!”

Mariah’s revelation caused a bit of a stir online, with many reporting on her shocking admission. Fans of the singer also took the chance to praise Mariah — including her youthful looks. Some compared the singer to her cover of Cosmopolitan from 1997, noting how little she seems to have changed in the last 22 years.

Mariah Carey is a legend.

Mariah Carey didn’t say exactly which of the men she dated were among the five she mentioned in the Cosmopolitan article.