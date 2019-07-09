Jasmine Tookes Takes Break From African Vacation, Poses In Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has been on an international adventure lately. The stunning supermodel has visited several different cities over the past few weeks, including Rio de Janeiro and Istanbul. Recently, she crossed the ocean to spend some time in Kenya, and has shared several photos of herself out on safaris in casual gear, enjoying all the sights and sounds of the nation.

Today, however, she opted to share some classic content with her followers — a stunning photo of herself in a bikini to tantalize her fans. Tookes is still in Nairobi, but she opted to rock a bikini from Victoria’s Secret rather than head out on another safari adventure in casual clothing. In the photo she shared, Tookes chose to wear pieces from the brand’s new mix-and-match swim collection, as she explained in the caption.

Tookes rocked a bright turquoise halter-style top with ruffles along the neckline and an adorable knotted bow detail in the middle. The top showcased her cleavage and made the most of all her assets. In order to showcase the full potential of Victoria’s Secret’s new mix-and-match collection, she paired the bikini top with some simple white bottoms. The combination of the very simple, neutral bottoms and the bright, unique top showcased Tookes’ physique to perfection.

The sexy suit flaunted some major skin, including her toned stomach and shapely legs, and it had her followers drooling. Her fans loved the picture, which received over 25,000 likes within just an hour.

Fellow bikini babe and Maxim model Kara Del Toro commented on the post, simply saying “wow” along with a few emoji.

One follower commented “body goals” while another said “she’s my fav always slaying.”

The background in Tookes’ photo looks a bit different than a typical beach backdrop, though. Rather than finding a sandy beach and clear blue sea to pose in front of, Tookes opted to take the picture in what may very well be the lodge she’s staying in while in Kenya. An ornate golden lamp is visible near her hip, and she’s leaning on a brown leather couch that has a checkered throw tossed over the back.

Tookes may not be on a beach, but she’s channeling some major beach babe vibes with her loose, wavy locks. In order to let the swimsuit shine, Tookes didn’t go overboard with the accessories in the shot, and opted to pair the suit with some basic earrings and a few delicate gold necklaces.