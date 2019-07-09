Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Urges President Donald Trump To ‘Bomb’ China

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte recently suggested that President Donald Trump should declare war on China due to the tensions stemming from Chinese expansion in the South China Sea, which the United States has repeatedly condemned. Newsweek reports that Duterte pushed the U.S. to deploy the 7th Fleet, which consists of 70 to 80 ships and submarines and have them force China from the South China Sea.

Duterte also told reporters Monday that he is willing to help the U.S. in a war on China.

“I have a proposal. If America wants China to leave, and I can’t make them…I want the whole 7th Fleet of the armed forces of the United States of America there.”

“When they enter the South China Sea, I will enter,” he said. “I will ride with the American who goes there first. Then I will tell the Americans, ‘Okay, let’s bomb everything.'”

Duterte’s comments come not long after a Friday speech in which he accused the U.S. of pushing the Philippines toward war with Beijing, suggesting that the U.S. is treating him as “bait.”

“What do you think Filipinos are, earthworms?” he asked.

“Now, I say, you bring your planes, your boats to South China Sea. Fire the first shot, and we are just here behind you. Go ahead, let’s fight.”

Philippines President Duterte says he was once gay “but I cured myself” https://t.co/so3fOHQpmk — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 31, 2019

Duterte has become known for both his unique form of international diplomacy and anti-gay statements. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Duterte claimed during a recent speech that he used to be gay before he was “cured” thanks to his first wife. He even called upon a group of women to kiss him and prove that he was cured.

During the same speech, Duterte attacked former Navy officer Antonio Trillanes IV, whom he claims is gay ⁠despite being married with two children.

In regards to China and its expansion into the South China Sea, The Inquisitr reported that author Rosemary Gibson claims that China is trying to dominate national healthcare by displacing American companies and hindering the country’s ability to create its own medicine. She also pointed to the strategic advantage China would have by maintaining a monopoly on any given medicine, suggesting that blocking trade routes in the South China Sea would harm the U.S. and other countries that rely on Chinese companies to make essential antibiotics.

Gibson pointed to cephalosporins, a class of medicines that are already dominated by the Chinese market, as an example of her claim. She claims that if China were to end U.S. supply of cephalosporins due to a trade war, America would only be able to use what was remaining in pharmacies.