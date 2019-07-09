Lais Ribeiro Stuns By The Pool In Skintight, Animal Print One-Piece

Lais Ribeiro is serving up some serious summer vibes on her Instagram page with a sexy, skin-baring look that her followers are going nuts for.

On Tuesday, July 9, the Victoria’s Secret Angel decided to take in the near-cloudless sky and shimmering sun with a relaxing day by the pool, and she certainly looked good doing so. Before taking a dip in the refreshing, cool water, however, the babe found the perfect opportunity for a quick photo shoot, sharing the results in a new Instagram post for her 2.1 million followers that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

In the sizzling snap, Lais stands in the open doorway that leads her straight to the pool, posing for the camera that is at the perfect distance away to capture every inch of the stunner’s enviable figure. The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing with her barely-there attire in the photo, which consisted of nothing more than a skintight one-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The piece sported a trendy zebra print pattern that was sure to turn heads if her exposed curves hadn’t already done the job. Its square neckline fell dangerously low on her decolletage, flaunting an ample amount of cleavage that was hardly contained as she prepared to lounge the day away

Meanwhile, the high-cut design of the garment covered only what was necessary, putting the model’s curvy booty almost completely within eyesight, as well as her long, toned legs. To add to her vacay look, the Lais rocked a delicate stack of necklaces that drew even more eyes to her busty display, and covered her signature dark locks with a wide-brim straw hat to shade her from the sun.

It wasn’t long before fans of the beauty began taking notice of the newest NSFW upload on her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 13,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and the count continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“The best body on earth,” commented a third.

Loading...

Lais, of course, is no stranger to showing some skin on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model was recently featured in Vogue Spain, and shared a few glimpses of her shoot for the publication to her feed. One snap in particular that gained some serious recognition from her fans saw the lingerie model rocking nothing but a sexy red bikini on the beach — a look that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.