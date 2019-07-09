Kendall Jenner Wows In Halterneck Bikini

Kendall Jenner has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her travels – as The Daily Mail reports, the supermodel is currently in Mykonos, Greece. While media outlets have been filled with snaps of the 23-year-old sunning herself on the Greek island, Kendall’s own Instagram has been documenting her travels.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories. Fans were getting some serious party spirit from energetic dancing, but Kendall hadn’t deprived her viewers of another epic bikini display.

Kendall’s footage showed her wowing in an ocean setting. The model wasn’t directly on shores – rather, her dancing display came on raised stone above the water. Nonetheless, Kendall had come dressed for the water. She wore an itsy-bitsy and halterneck bikini top paired with summer-appropriate shorts. While the casual lowers sent out the model’s killer legs, the swimwear sent out some cleavage. This ensemble wasn’t overly risqué, though. Kendall’s signature class manifested throughout – likewise what appeared to be some pretty good dance moves. Kendall’s video showed dancing that erred more towards traditional folk dancing than any raunchy partying.

Kendall’s Mykonos vacation has been making headlines for multiple reasons. The stunner’s swimwear makes front-page news wherever she goes. Yesterday’s yellow bikini was documented by The Inquisitr, although the headline proved to also include Kendall’s socializing.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kendall was spotted keeping company with a young and mystery man. The pair was snapped on a sandy bay as they cooled their legs off in the water. Kendall was also photographed jumping off a boat with the unidentified man. The Californian star is newly single following her split from NBA player Ben Simmons in May.

As a reality star and one of the world’s biggest modeling faces, Kendall is frequently probed – from her love life and physique to her career. The latter now sees Kendall front some of the world’s biggest brands. Her current contracts include being the face of sportswear giant Adidas, jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., and skincare retailer Proactiv. Speaking to Vogue about whether or not she has a “fallback plan” for her career, Kendall appeared to speak candidly.

Loading...

“No. And I don’t think I necessarily needed to have one. Anything I do, I always want to be 100 per cent in it and know I want to be doing it. When I started I was so young, so if it didn’t work out then I was going to figure it out. I’d cross that bridge when I got there.”

Fans would likely agree that Kendall is looking a knockout these days.