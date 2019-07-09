Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Enviable Figure In Skimpy Lingerie In Sultry New Snap

Romee Strijd is wearing as little clothing as possible in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans don’t seem to mind.

The latest skin-baring snap of the Victoria’s Secret Angel was share don Tuesday, July 9, and it’s one that is certainly hard to ignore. The sultry black and white photo included in the upload was for an upcoming campaign for the lingerie brand, and saw the Dutch bombshell flaunting her enviable figure in a sexy bra-and-panty combo that left very little to the imagination.

In the sizzling shot, Romee sits on the floor in the middle of a dark room, a spotlight falling on her nearly-nude body to highlight her incredible physique and barely-there ensemble that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The supermodel sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty bralette that hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of every angle of the piece. Its sheer fabric exposed even more cleavage than a normal bra would, while its strappy design gave an edginess to the look that sent temperatures soaring.

Her lower half was covered by nothing more than a pair of skimpy sheer panties that did way more showing than covering up. The high-cut design of the minuscule garment put the babe’s dangerous curves on display, as well as her long, lean legs. Its double-strapped waistband sat high on her hips eyes straight towards her flat midsection and rock hard abs that quickly took center stage in the eye-popping snap.

To complete the look, Romee added a pair of sheer, thigh-high stockings that clung tight to her toned stems. Her long tresses — which fans will recall are a beautiful blonde color — were worn down in a voluminous blow out, with a few strands falling in front of her face to frame her striking features that were accentuated by a shimmering eye shadow, mascara, and highlighter.

The blonde beauty’s millions of followers went absolutely wild to the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up over 85,000 likes within just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower Romee with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfect,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

Loading...

“So stunning,” commented a third.

The model has been posting up a storm on her Instagram account lately, filling it with gorgeous shots from her recent trip to Paris. In another photo shared to her page yesterday, the babe showed off her famous curves in a tight black bodysuit and completely see-through skirt as she posed by the Eiffel Tower, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.