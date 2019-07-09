Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Wraps Up Birthday Celebrations With Topless Photo

Lorena Rae jetted off to Spain last week to celebrate her 25th birthday, which was on Monday, July 8, and she made sure to carve some time out amid all the fun she was having to keep her Instagram fans updated on how the festivities were going. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself wearing just leggings to bid farewell to the Mediterranean country where she celebrated a quarter century of existence.

In the photo in question, the German beauty is sitting on the edge of pool that overlooks the wilderness of the Spanish island of Mallorca — as she indicated via the geotag included with her post — while wearing black yoga pants that sit high on her frame, helping accentuate her pert derriere and nothing at all on her torso. The model has her back to the camera, so the photo is still covered under Instagram’s rules. She is sitting with her legs spread open and arms stretched up over her head throwing up the peace sign with both hands, as if celebrating the natural world in front of her.

Rae — who is best known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 — has her head tilted to the side as her caramel hair, swept over to one side, cascades over her left shoulder and onto her side, leaving her bare back partially exposed.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Rae shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 35,000 likes and over 120 comments within about one hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and share their admiration for the model in both her native German and English, while also using the opportunity to joke about her being topless.

“Couldn’t find a shirt, lol?” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday Lorena,” another user chimed in.

“Wow what an amazing view,” a third fan added, trailing the comment with a series of red hearts, fire and heart eyes emoji.

As her Instagram posts indicate, the model first jetted off to London to kick off the festivities of her birthday. She then traveled to Spain to continue the celebrations with a little bit more sunshine.

“Yep – I’ve had a great night [birthday cake emoji] Thanks everyone for celebrating with me and of course for all the other early birthday wishes,” she captioned one of the photos.