QAnon Is Celebrating Jeffrey Epstein Arrest And Tying It To ‘Deep State’ And CIA

The arrest of billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein has already shined a spotlight on his association with former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump, and the case is likely going to reveal many famous names, per The Inquisitr.

Although Trump’s name doesn’t exactly fit the QAnon narrative, Washington Monthly reports that Epstein’s arrest is already fueling conspiracy theories in the community — the main one being that powerful figures such as the Clintons are behind a child sex trafficking ring connected to the people that secretly run the world.

According to QAnon, this group of influential leaders not only runs a massive sex trafficking enterprise, but they also engage in satanic rituals. Supporters also believe that Trump is secretly working to take down this group of “Deep State” operatives.

One piece from a not-very-reliable-looking site claims to link child abuse to everything from the Catholic Church to a purported CIA global sex slave industry. Another article from Blacklisted News — which Media Bias/Fact Check says “may publish unverifiable information that is not always supported by evidence” — claims that Epstein shared a plane with controversial private military contractor DynCorp, the U.S. Department of State, and the CIA.

Regardless, all of these conspiracies appear to be unverifiable, and Washington Monthly reports that the people behind them represent an “ugly underbelly” of Trump supporters.

In a new piece @VickyPJWard reports that New York Magazine was going to run a profile on Epstein by Michael Wolff that was killed out of fact checking concerns. Fun fact: I was the checker who killed it! One of my weirdest fact-checking experiences.https://t.co/jQFFtjXF5J — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) July 9, 2019

“While it is true that most of this stuff is limited to members of Q-Anon posting on social media and fake news sites, it represents the ugly underbelly of Trump’s supporters who are willing to go to these lengths to defend him and attack anyone who poses a threat,” Nancy LeTourneau wrote for the non-profit magazine.

“It should be lost on no one that these people (mostly men) are completely obsessed with pedophilia. Whether or not that is a projection of their own proclivities, it represents the ultimate form of domination and abuse.”

Most recently, QAnon believers saw clues in Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery. Per The Inquisitr, QAnon fans have noticed that the letter “Q” pops up frequently throughout the Netflix movie, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. But the appearance of the letter “Q” is more likely connected to the movie’s fictional billionaire character, Malcolm Quince, who bears the “Q” monogram on his pillows and robes.

The QAnon theory arose during the early days of the Trump administration. It has since appeared on t-shirts and signs at Trump rallies, and the president has even retweeted prominent people associated with the QAnon movement, including Roseanne Barr and Minecraft creator Markus Persson, aka Notch.