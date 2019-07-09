Kendall Jenner Wows On The Beach In Sexy Blacks

Kendall Jenner has been turning heads. The supermodel is currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the 23-year-old wowing on the Greek island’s shores.

Snaps showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looking both sexy and demure. Kendall hadn’t opted to showcase her world-famous legs – while her maxi skirt came covered up below the waist, the model was nonetheless sending out her sizzling body in a crop top.

Today’s look seemed to showcase the quintessential style that Kendall is known for. A floor-length skirt with geometric prints channeled chic monochromes. It came paired with a tiny upper in skin-tight blacks. The ensemble was sending the cameras a pair of killer abs alongside Kendall’s slender and strong arms. Given the lighting in the photos, it looked like Kendall had gotten up early. Nonetheless, the brunette looked fresh-faced and beautiful. She also appeared prepared for the day ahead – while Kendall wasn’t subject to any sunlight, a pair of shades on her head suggested her to be ready should rays arrive. Simple gold earrings added unfussy flourishes.

Kendall’s presence in Greece has been making major headlines. The Daily Mail referenced Kendall’s recent Instagram update (seen below). The Bottle Cap Challenge that saw Kendall unscrew a bottle from a zooming jet ski came with epic skills, a tiny bikini, and a major celebrity response.

Kendall’s video currently sits at over 22 million views. Celebrities leaving comments included the tagged Hailey Bieber – Justin Bieber’s wife didn’t take long to pop her head into the comments section. Also leaving Kendall a note were famous faces including Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Justine Skye, and Kenny Hamilton.

Kendall’s Mykonos vacation has also made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for some pretty epic swimwear looks. Just yesterday, Kendall stunned in a tiny yellow bikini that more than flaunted her enviable frame. The headline-maker didn’t just prove swimwear-related, though. Kendall had been photographed enjoying the company of a mystery man. The model was seen sitting in an ocean bay with the male alongside jumping off a boat with him. Kendall is newly single following her May split from NBA player Ben Simmons.

Today’s photos seemed less about any romance rumors and more about Kendall’s effortless style. The Daily Mail confirmed the model being on a beach when the pictures were taken. Given how much time Kendall is spending on sunny shores, fans can expect some more swimwear to come. Extra-keen fans should follow Kendall’s Instagram for any updates.