‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers Hint That One Particular Couple May Have A Solid Shot At Going The Distance

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that some franchise veterans will find love this summer on Season 6 and fans cannot wait to watch it all go down. Spoiler king Reality Steve recently shared the scoop on three couples who reportedly got engaged at the end of filming and now he is revealing more about the pair he thinks has the best shot at making their relationship last.

Reality Steve has shared a handful of Bachelor in Paradise spoilers about Season 6 since filming ended in Mexico. Based on his teasers, it seems there are some intriguing romances that develop and fans will be anxious to learn more. BIP spoilers for the full season have not emerged quite yet, but what has been detailed already has viewers buzzing.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Reality Steve’s spoilers have detailed three engagements from Season 6 that he has learned about so far. Demi Burnett gets engaged to a girlfriend she brought in from home, Chris Bukowski proposes to Kate Morton, and Hannah Godwin accepts a ring from Dylan Barbour.

Which of these three does Reality Steve thinks has the best chance of making it in the real world? In his new blog post, he said he thinks Hannah and Dylan could do well together.

The blogger said that he doesn’t think there’s a real chance that Demi and her fiancee Kristian will end up getting married. As for Chris and Katie, he noted that he needs to see more of them together before he is convinced they will last as a couple.

However, when it comes to Godwin and Barbour, Reality Steve points out that there are some aspects of their romance that have seemed essential for other couples who eventually make it down the aisle.

“They were paired up essentially since Day 1 on the show and I’m hearing they’re pretty inseparable so we’ll see.”

Being able to connect on that first day of filming certainly worked very well for Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. Other pairs who have done well often had flexible careers and could spend a lot of time in their partner’s hometown or already lived near one another. Bachelor in Paradise fans may remember that has been the case for couples like Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, as well as Joe Amabile and Kendall Long.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that Hannah and Dylan were almost immediately smitten with one another as soon as filming began. In fact, apparently, Godwin even walked away from other potential romantic partners in order to stay focused on Barbour.

It surely doesn’t hurt that Hannah is a social media influencer who spends a lot of time in California and has a pretty flexible schedule. Dylan is currently based in San Diego, California and is a tech entrepreneur.

Viewers fell in love with Hannah during her run on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season and have been hoping she would find love in Paradise. Fans didn’t get to know Dylan nearly as well as he joined Hannah Brown on her Bachelorette season, but it sounds as if everybody will learn a lot more as BIP Season 6 airs.

Could Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour be the next lasting couple to come out of Bachelor in Paradise? Spoilers tease that there are sweet romances along with a lot of drama and fans will get to see Season 6 kick off on Monday, August 5.