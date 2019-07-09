‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless Under Skimpy Crop Top

Anastasiya Kvitko hasn’t attracted millions of Instagram users to her list of followers for no reason. As those who follow the bombshell — who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” thanks to her voluptuous hourglass figure — will know, the curvy model has made a name for herself as a model and influencer thanks to her seemingly endless arsenal of sexy photos, which she isn’t shy about sharing online.

On Monday, the Russian model took to the popular social media platform to do what she does best and share a series of sizzling snapshots in which she flaunts her famous figure in a skimpy outfit that leaves little to the imagination. In the post in question, the 24-year-old model is sitting on a white couch as she rocks a neon green set that consists of a shoulderless crop top with a straight-cut neckline that merges into two sleeves that sit on her upper arms, and puts in evidence that Kvitko is not wearing a bra underneath. She teamed her top with matching neon booty shorts that sit above her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs exposed while also highlighting her voluptuous derriere and strong thighs. As indicated by the tags in her caption, the set she is wearing is by Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her social media posts.

Kvitko is wearing the same outfit in all three photos she shared, but she is striking different poses in each one. In the second shot, the model is standing in front of a white wall with her back to the camera, putting her backside front and center. In the third photo, Kvitko is back on the couch, but this time she has one leg up and open in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body. In all three, the model is wearing her blonde highlighted hair in a side part and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Kvitko shared with her impressive 10.1 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 176,000 likes and over 2,300 comments within about half a day of being up. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty in a host of languages, including her native Russian, English, and Spanish, among others.

“So beautiful!!! You look unreal,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote.

“Gorgeous perfection,” another user chimed in.

“So so beautiful,” a third fan added.