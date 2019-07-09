Eva Longoria’s Post-Baby Swimsuit Body Knocks Instagram Dead

Eva Longoria is pretty much knocking Instagram dead right now. The Desperate Housewives actress might be 44 years old and a new mother, but it looks like her killer body is swimsuit-ready. The star has updated her Instagram with a picture showing both her sizzling physique and her motherhood role – fans can’t seem to get over the snap.

Earlier today, Eva update her account. Her upbeat picture came complete with her 1-year-old son Santiago. There was a definite holiday feel to the picture – fans could see it from Eva’s caption, although the country club setting and swimwear proved a bit of a giveaway.

The photo showed fans Eva holding her 12-month-old. The brunette was wowing in a tiny and tight white swimsuit that flattered her trim and taut body. The camera had taken in Eva’s slender waist, toned thighs, and sculpted shoulders – the latter seemed to be at work as Eva held Santiago up in the air. The picture might have been sending out fitspo, but motherly love was right up there with it. The actress was smiling from underneath a floppy straw hat as she lifted her baby up. Of course, this fashionista extends her style to her family. Santiago appeared in a Moschino-print outfit in bold reds.

Fans seem less fussed about the grass-strewn sunloungers in the background and more focused on the individuals in the foreground.

“Someone likes showing their swimsuit body lol,” one fan wrote.

“These tiny legs” was another comment.

While the user didn’t clarify whether they were referring to Eva or her baby, the comment seemed to suggest the fan being stopped in their tracks.

Responses did, however, also reference Eva’s location. The star had used a geo-tag to confirm being in Marbella, Spain.

This little munchkin has been featured regularly on his mother’s Instagram ever since his arrival last year. In fact, Santiago popped up on Eva’s Instagram just three days ago (seen above).

Pinging back into shape following giving birth is a hot topic in the celebrity world. Fans have thrown praise at celebrities doing so across the age spectrum. Kylie Jenner became a mother at 20 last year – the arrival of Stormi Webster saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showcase an enviable post-baby body. Meanwhile, her sister Khloe Kardashian became a first-time mother at the age of 34. Khloe likewise appeared gym-honed not long after welcoming her daughter True.

With less of a Kardashian focus (but still plenty of buzz), it looks like Eva has proven popular today. Fans wishing to see more of Eva should follow her Instagram.