‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 10: Xander’s Deadly Move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 10 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will make a potentially fatal mistake. The Forrester Creations’ model will confront Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and lay his cards out in the open, per She Knows Soaps. Will Xander regret this move in the future?

Xander was plagued with guilt when Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) died in a car accident. He knew that she would still be alive if he had had the courage to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth about her daughter. When Emma found out that Beth was still alive, she was determined to tell her the truth. Not even Thomas’ overt threats could stop Emma from racing to Hope’s cabin. However, Thomas ran Emma off the road and she died when her car went over the guardrail and crashed into a ravine.

When Xander questioned Thomas at a later stage, he claimed that he had not followed Emma when she had rushed out of the building. He said that he had made a beeline for Hope because he wanted to tell her before Emma told her the truth. He said that he had used an alternate route and got there before Emma because he knew the “hills” well.

Xander did not believe Thomas and asked for Charlie Weber’s (Dick Christie) help. He viewed footage of Thomas rushing to his car after Emma left the building. Xander then went to the Logan estate to do some further digging. There, he snuck into Thomas’ car and downloaded Thomas travel history from his GPS system. It showed that Thomas had used the same route that Emma had and that he had even exited his car at the same spot that Emma had died. As far as Xander was concerned, Thomas killed Emma.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Xander will confront Thomas at Forrester Creations. He will ask Thomas some hard questions with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) by his side. The model will tell the designer that he has gathered evidence against him that incriminates him in Emma’s death. The proof directly links him to the scene of the crime and points to the fact that Thomas has been lying all along.

B&B fans know that Thomas does not like being attacked and Xander should watch his back. Thomas may want to silence Xander and make sure that he never tells anyone what he knows.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.