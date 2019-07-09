American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Flaunts Buxom Figure Under Lowered Overalls

Antje Utgaard is living her best life and doing what she does best on Instagram, as those who follow her have surely become accustomed to. Over the weekend, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself in a sexy outfit as she asked her fans to help her choose between the first and the second shot, which is something she often does on her Instagram posts.

In the post in question, the Wisconsin beauty is posing in an elegant living room as she rocks an off-white crop top that features thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, resembling a bikini top or a bralette. Its low-cut neckline plunges into Utgaard’s chest, putting her famous buxom figure on full display. She teamed her top with white, short overalls whose top part she left unbuttoned on one side, causing it to fold over, allowing her chest to remain uncovered.

The 24-year-old model accessorized her outfit with a couple of teal and mustard bracelets, which are courtesy of Nialaya Jewelry, as Utgaard indicated in her caption. Utgaard is standing with one of her legs propped to the side in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body.

In both photos she shared, she is wearing the same outfit in the same location, with the only difference being the position of her face. In the first shot, Utgaard is looking down as she flashes a big, bright smile, while in the second she is looking forward at a point off-camera, with a more serious facial expression.

Utgaard is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She is also wearing a generous layer of black mascara and a brown shadow combined with white eyeliner for contrast.

At the time of this writing, Utgaard’s post — which she shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — garnered nearly 30,000 likes and more than 340 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Utgaard and also to engage with her caption, offering their opinion regarding which of the two photos they prefer.

“Babe! Love the overalls too,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a black heart emoji.

“Both please,” another fan chimed in, referring to her caption.