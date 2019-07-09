Jeffrey Epstein Was Reportedly ‘Destroyed’ By Bill Clinton Relationship

Observer reports that disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is being charged with creating and maintaining a network that was used to traffic teenage girls as young as 14-years-old, underwent a transformation for the worse when he grew close to former President Bill Clinton.

“The Clinton relationship destroyed Jeffrey Epstein and did not help Clinton,” said Epstein’s former Wall Street mentor, Steven Hoffenberg.

“Because that was his first major high-profile relationship, and he enjoyed the media pizzazz, not understanding it and letting his ego be inflated by being put in articles next to a former president of the United States.”

Hoffenberg told Observer that this public exposure drastically increased Epstein’s pridefulness and ego, which were the main things that “changed” him.

Hoffenberg worked with Epstein when his Tower Financial Corporation hired him in the 1980s and paid him $25,000 per month for his work. But the pair grew apart in the years preceding Hoffenberg’s admission of guilt in a massive Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors. Hoffenberg ended up in prison, although he spoke to the press during this stint and suggested Epstein would do best avoiding a relationship with someone with as high a profile as Clinton.

“As he increased his wealth, he became more godly in attitude,” Hoffenberg said. “Jeffrey Epstein, sadly to say, became a tragedy… What you’ve got is a tragedy for the girls.”

Jeffrey Epstein's mentor says his former protege was ruined by relationship with Bill Clinton: "It inflated his ego" https://t.co/Bz6xFJT50l — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 9, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, prosecutors revealed that Epstein had “a vast trove of lewd photographs” at his massive $77 million Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan.

The pictures were reportedly held in a safe that included compact discs that were labeled with things such as “girl pics nudes” and “Young [Name] + [Name].”

According to the prosecution, Epstein deserves a long stint in jail as he is not “repentant” for his actions and is “a continuing danger to the community.”

The Epstein case has thus far revealed high-profile names such as Clinton, President Donald Trump, and high-profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz. According to Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, who was one of the people who spearheaded the effort that led to Epstein’s arrest, many more famous names will be connected to the case. However, Brown admits it’s still unclear how deep or far-reaching the Epstein case goes.

Epstein reportedly used message pads to communicate with people that wanted to arrange encounters with young women. Brown suggests that during her reporting, she discovered many familiar names on these pads.