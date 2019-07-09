Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Tells Hope That He Still Loves Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 10 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will bare his soul in an attempt to stop the woman he loves from making the biggest mistake of her life. Liam has just found out that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) plans to marry Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and he is utterly devastated.

Liam had a strong hunch that Thomas was proposing to Hope when he visited Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) at the Logan estate. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had just told them that he had presented Hope with a diamond ring. The little boy told Brooke and Liam that his father wanted to marry Hope so that she could be his new mother. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had prevented Liam from rushing to the cabin and interfering. Instead, he had reminded Liam that he had a family to go home to.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will be crushed by the news of Hope’s engagement. He had repeatedly warned his ex-wife against Thomas. Liam did not trust Thomas around Hope and was especially upset that he was using his son to get to Hope. However, Hope thought that Liam was reading too much into Thomas’ actions.

Liam will make his way to Hope so that he can tell her how he really feels, according to She Knows Soaps. He will tell Hope that he still loves her and doesn’t want her to go ahead with the wedding. But Hope may be skeptical about Liam’s admission of love. She was very hurt when she learned that he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had recently made love. As far as Hope is concerned, Liam has already moved on and there is no reason that she should wait around for him any longer.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video show that Liam will tell Hope, “He’s a con, he’s using you. What if I found proof?” When it seems as if he can’t get through to Hope, a desperate Liam will try to make a deal with Hope. He wants to prove that she is marrying someone who can’t be trusted. But will Hope allow Liam to interfere in her love life? With Thomas pressing to move up the wedding date, it seems as if time is running out for Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.