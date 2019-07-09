‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Victor Experiences Side Effects

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 9 brings a win for Victor and a life-changing decision for Christine. Plus, Summer puts Chelsea on notice, Nick begs Victoria for a favor, and Jack notices something is up with Victor.

At Society, Victor (Eric Braeden) caught Jack’s (Peter Bergman) attention when asking about the check. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) calmly explained to Victor he’d already paid, but the damage was already done. Later Jack mentioned it to Billy (Jason Thompson), and Billy warned Jack to leave it alone. Victor’s phone rang, and he got some good news.

Later, Victor and Nikki ran into Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) at Chancellor Park, and Victor gave Christine a tough time about the city settling his lawsuit against her. Victor said Christine belonged in jail, and Paul attempted to defend his wife. Ultimately, Christine decided that she will not run for District Attorney again, and she announced the city’s settlement with Victor during a press conference.

Jack and Mallory (Wendy Benson) discussed her dad over coffee at Crimson Lights, and then Paul joined them. They all watched Christine’s press conference on TV, and Jack told Paul to give Christine his best. His phone rang, and Paul got some news about Calvin’s (John Burke) autopsy.

Meanwhile, at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Summer (Hunter King) arrived as Nick covered Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) with a blanket. Summer was unhappy to see Chelsea there, and Nick explained Chelsea’s husband had died, so she’s staying at his house. Summer accused Nick of trying to recreate the past, and he asked Summer to stay at his house while he went to make arrangements to pick up Connor from camp. Summer said Connor is Adam’s (Mark Grossman) responsibility and complained that Chelsea had already roped Nick in.

When Chelsea woke up, Summer confronted her and called Chelsea a wrecking ball. Chelsea argued that Nick is a grown-up who can take care of himself, but Summer gave Chelsea a warning and put her on notice.

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wouldn’t let Nick use the company plane to go pick up Connor. Nick reminded his sister of Johnny, but Victoria still felt that Adam should handle his own son, and she didn’t want to be involved in an explosive situation. Ultimately, Victoria agreed, and Nick gave her some information about how to mess with Dark Horse. Victoria told Nick when she gets Dark Horse back from Adam, she’ll want him to run it.

Nick went back home to Chelsea, and they left together to go pick up Connor from camp.