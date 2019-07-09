‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Is A Hot Topic At The Season 11 Reunion, When Did They Start Dating?

Bethenny Frankel is dating Paul Bernon.

Bethenny Frankel will be forced to defend her relationship on the upcoming Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming special shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on July 8, Andy Cohen confronted Frankel about the way in which her relationship with current boyfriend Paul Bernon began.

“Last Christmas I went out on a date. I remember talking to Tinsley and being like, ‘I really like him,'” Frankel recalled.

At the time, Frankel was on a break from her late boyfriend Dennis Shields, who she dated on and off for two years before his untimely death in August of last year. So, when it came to moving forward with a serious relationship with Bernon at that time, Frankel didn’t feel she was ready for the commitment. That said, she was quite taken by the film producer.

“I thought I was an idiot because I was saying like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like he could be like the one or something.’ I was really into him,” Frankel told Cohen.

While the timing wasn’t right for Frankel and Bernon to start dating in late 2017, they reconnected after Shields’ death in 2018 and have been together ever since. As Frankel recalled, Bernon came back into her life amid her heartbreak and courted her.

“It was great because I had a history with him and I trusted him,” she said.

Frankel and Bernon went public with their relationship during an outing in Boston in October of last year amid production on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City. However, Bernon did not appear on the show at the time and when it comes to making future appearances, it’s hard to say whether or not that will ever happen.

Although Bernon could one day join the cast of the show, Frankel appears to be keeping their relationship under wraps at this point in time and has only shared a few images of him on her social media pages. In the most recent photo Frankel shared of herself and Bernon on Instagram, the couple was seen posing cheek to cheek in April. Before that, Frankel posted to Instagram an image of the two of them celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.