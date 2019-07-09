Julianne Hough Posts Intimate Bedroom Pic With Husband, Reveals Sex Therapy Saved Their Marriage

The couple sought out sex therapy to better 'please each other sexually, but also intimately.'

Yesterday, Julianne Hough teased fans with a sexy Instagram pic of her and her husband, Brooks Laich, topless, tangled in the sheets, saying she will reveal intimate details about their two-year marriage.

Julianne appears to be good on her word. On the most recent episode of Brooks’ podcast, How Real Men Think, the adorable blonde gave major insight on how the pair maintains a happy and healthy relationship, reported the Daily Mail.

After four years of dating, the America’s Got Talent judge got hitched to the ice hockey player in 2017. Despite being together for so long, Julianne Hough admitted they were struggling to satisfy each other’s sexual needs.

Julianne, 30, noted being curious in the bedroom initially helped the pair figure out each other’s “erotic blueprint.”

“My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something,” the dancer explained.

In order to better understand their spouse’s needs, the couple sought out an online sex therapist. Under the sex therapist’s guidance, the love birds took compatibility tests to determine if they shared the same sexual preferences. Brooks had previously stated his wife is more advanced in the bedroom.

“When I took the test, I realised that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy. By almost learning each other’s language, sort of like love languages, it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” revealed the 30-year-old.

Brooks hopes their honesty will inspire his audience to seek out professional help if they are having trouble with their intimacy or sexuality.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been candid about private details in their relationship. In an interview with People, Brooks and Julianne opened up about their challenging experience with IVF.

Julianne has endometriosis which makes it difficult for her to conceive a child naturally. After turning 30, the dancer decided to begin the process to get pregnant.

Brooks is in total awe of his wife’s dedication to have a family, calling her a ‘warrior” and “champion.”

The petite dancer wanted to share her fertility issues to help destigmatize IVF. Since speaking out, the couple has received an outpouring of support from family, friends, and fans.

Brooks’ podcast, How Real Men Think, is available to download on the Apple Podcast app. To see more of Julianne, be sure to watch this season of America’s Got Talent on NBC.