British Instagram Model Tia Lineker Stuns Fans In Outrageously Skimpy Bikini

Tia Lineker is currently spending the summer in Ibiza, and she seems to be enjoying the warmer months in the paradisiacal Spanish island in the Mediterranean, while making sure to find time to share fashion tips and her “outfit of the day” with her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, Tia did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her killer physique on full display.

In the photo in question, the 20-year-old Instagram model and fashion blogger — who is the niece of English former soccer player Gary Lineker — is posing indoors in front of a white wall as she dons a black two-piece bikini that consists of a bra whose underwire bends up in the middle, creating an interesting detail in the sternum area. The top features two thin straps that go over her shoulders and a neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her cleavage front and center. Tia teamed her top with a matching black bottom that sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her wide hips against her toned abs and slender waistline. As she explained in her caption, the two-piece she is rocking is from the Pretty Little Thing x Ashanti swimwear line.

Tia completed her look with a pair of sheer pants that tie around her waist but feature a massive cutouts in the groin area that leaves her bikini bottom fully exposed. The pants cover her outer legs with fringes on the sides, in a way that is reminiscent of Western Chaps worn by cowboys, but different fabric altogether.

The model accessorized her look with a pair of silver-framed, futuristic-looking shades, a hat and silver hoops earrings that completes her summer look. Her blonde highlighted hair peeks out from under the hat, cascading over her shoulders and onto her back.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Tia shared with her almost 200,000 Instagram followers — garnered close to 20,000 likes and more than 400 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and fashion blogger took to the comments section to offer their thoughts on her outfit, while also sharing their admiration for Tia.

“[W]ell I’m speechless. This is fantastic,” one user wrote.

“[T]hink I could pull this off for stereophonic,” another one chimed in, possibly referring to the band Stereophonics, which will play in 2019 Lytham Festival this week.