‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Rocks Cheeky White Bikini In Sizzling New Video

Kate Bock is heating things up on Instagram yet again.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been enjoying a relaxing vacation in her native Canada for the last week, and has been making sure to give her 518,000 Instagram followers a few glimpses of her trip along the way. The latest look of Kate’s vacay was shared on Tuesday, July 9, and saw the bombshell rocking a skimpy white bikini in British Columbia that left very little to the imagination.

The short video clip included in the post captured Kate taking in the beautiful scene around her natural contrast bath, which was made up of a hot spring pool and icy glacier river running side-by-side through the mountains. The model stood with her back to the camera, lifting herself up on the ledge separating the two bodies of water to give the camera — as well as her fans — a nearly full-length look at her flawless figure that was exposed almost in its entirety.

The blonde beauty’s sizzling look consisted of a strapless bandeau top that hugged every inch of her slender frame and voluptuous assets, and cut off in the middle of her torso to flash a hint of her rock hard abs and toned back. The lower half of the barely-there bikini did way more showing than covering up, and did nothing but favors for the stunner’s famous curves. The cheeky piece offered almost a full glimpse of the babe’s long, toned legs and curvy booty, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

Kate added a delicate bangle bracelet to her look, and wore her hair down in its natural wavy state. At one point in the clip, she turned her head over her shoulder to peer at the camera with a sultry look, revealing her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

The new addition to the bikini model’s Instagram page certainly did not go unnoticed by her thousands of followers. At the time of this writing, the short video has already been viewed nearly 35,000 times in just one hour of going live, and has racked up over 7,400 likes. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with love for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said the model looked “unreal.”

“Amazing. You and the place,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Kate has slipped into a bikini during her vacation. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner also flaunted her incredible figure in a sexy pink two-piece during a luxurious spa day, driving her fans absolutely wild.