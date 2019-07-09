Ariana Grande Debuts Music Video For New Single ‘In My Head’

'Vogue' shares the star’s brand new ‘90s-inspired video.

Whether it’s through her unique style or high-profile relationships, it seems like every day there is some new buzz circling back to Ariana Grande.

The pop princess has been no stranger to headlines, with The Inquisitr reporting on why the 26-year-old broke down in tears at one of her latest shows in St. Louis. Grande has also recently been in the news for her ties to her controversial manager, Scooter Braun.

Following his acquisition of Taylor Swift’s music catalog — which grossly upset Swift, and sparked a wave of support from fellow stars — Elle recently reported that Grande was pressured not to voice her support for Swift, due to her ties to the music mogul.

The songstress is now back in the pop conversation due to her stunning cover shoot with Vogue for the magazine’s August 2019 issue. The shot was captured by photographer Annie Leibovitz. Grande has also been making waves of late over the debut of her newest music video for her latest single. The song is titled “In My Head,” and the magazine shared the music video attached to the tune on its YouTube channel earlier today.

The cover photo shows Grande elegantly posing at a beach while sporting an oversized black hat, one which matches the black dress she is sporting. She is accompanied by her adorable dog, a beagle-chihuahua mix named Toulouse.

Tied to the shoot is the brand new music video for “In My Head,” one of the most candid tracks from her latest album, Thank U, Next. Said album dropped in the aftermath of her breakup from comedian Pete Davidson, and also followed the passing of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

This is the fourth single off the album, following “Imagine,” “Thank U, Next,” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” The song itself is about being so intensely infatuated with someone that you create an idea of them in your head — hence the title.

The music video, directed by Canadian videographer Bardia Zeinali, per Vogue, is reminiscent of those of TLC and Missy Elliott — and is very much in line with Grande’s well-documented fixation with ’90s pop.

The inevitable Mariah Carey comparisons, as Bustle highlights them, have also become part of her broad appeal.

In the video, which is set in a crisp white room, Grande sports black thigh-high boots and a mini dress. She dances around the room and waves her signature ponytail around while pouting at the camera. The video also has some fun visual effects, with her eyes comically widening, similar to that of an anime character.

Vogue offered their take on the video in its description.

“Ariana Grande’s new video for ‘in my head,’ one of the most revealing, intimate songs on her February release ‘thank u, next,’ takes this confessional tendency literally, as she dances, shoulder pops, poses, and struts around inside the white room of her own mind.”

Watch the singer’s latest music video below.