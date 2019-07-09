Nancy Pelosi: Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta ‘Must Step Down’

The speaker of the house called for Acosta's resignation over his handling of the Epstein case as a U.S. attorney.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not mince words late Monday when she took to Twitter and called for the resignation of U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, USA Today reported.

Her call for Acosta’s resignation comes after news that the labor secretary, as a U.S. attorney, cut a plea deal with multimillionaire financier Jeffery Epstein who had allegedly engaged in sex acts with minors. In her tweet, the Democrat from California also took aim at President Donald Trump and said he knew about Acosta’s involvement in Epstein’s plea deal when he appointed him as labor secretary.

“.@SecretaryAcosta must step down. As US Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice,” Pelosi tweeted. “This was known by @POTUS when he appointed him to the cabinet. #AcostaResign.”

Epstein, a known associate of both President Trump and former President Bill Clinton, was charged Monday with sexually exploiting underage girls and paying them to recruit others from 2002 to 2005 in his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and in New York City, per a previous report from The Inquisitr. He pleaded not guilty in a New York federal court on Monday, according to The Daily Beast.

In 2007, Acosta was involved in negotiating a plea deal with Epstein in which he agreed to plead guilty to two state felony prostitution charges, pay restitution to his victims, register as a sex offender, and serve just over a year in jail. Epstein was able to serve most of that jail time at his office due to a work-release program, as reported by The Miami Herald last year.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, questioned Acosta about his involvement in the plea deal during Acosta’s confirmation hearing in 2017, but Acosta defended his handling of the case. Acosta went on to be confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 60 to 38, per USA Today.

Epstein had faced possible life in prison if convicted, The Miami Herald reported.

When asked on Sunday about the new charges Epstein faces, the president said he didn’t know about them, per USA Today.

Pelosi is not the first to call for Acosta’s resignation. The “#AcostaResign” hashtag the congresswoman used was popular on Twitter, as many demanded that the labor secretary resign following the latest charges against Epstein, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Several other prominent figures called for Acosta’s resignation. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis weighed in on Twitter.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis weighed in on Twitter.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California who recently dropped out of the crowded 2020 primary race for president, joined Pelosi in calling for Acosta’s resignation.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California who recently dropped out of the crowded 2020 primary race for president, joined Pelosi in calling for Acosta's resignation.

Acosta has not commented on calls for his resignation.