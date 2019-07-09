Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore, 18, Flaunts Insane Figure In Tiny Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore may only be 18, but she has already attracted a sizable following on her Instagram page, and those who follow her will surely know how she’s done it. On Monday, the Australian bikini model took to the popular social media platform to show that the best way to kick off the week more often than not involves being in a swimsuit.

In the photo in question, the young model is posing on a balcony in Sydney, Australia — as the geotag she included with her post indicated — as she rocks a white two-piece that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that go over the model’s neck. The suit boasts a plunging neckline that puts her buxom figure front and center. Her bikini top includes a black detail in the middle, which matches the color of the upper portion of the shoulder straps. The model teamed her bikini bra with a matching white bottom that sits high on her sides, coming up all the way to her waist. According to her caption, the two-piece she is wearing is from White Box boutique, a popular Australian brand of swimwear.

In the snap, Whitmore is kneeling on a patio couch, with her knees spread apart as she holds onto the arms of the couch. The sexy pose highlights the natural curves of her body.

Whitmore is wearing her blonde highlighted tresses down, with a middle part, and in perfect loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She appears to be wearing a face full of makeup, with a generous layer of mascara that gives her gaze extra depth. She is looking straight-on at the camera, with fierce eyes and lips parted in a seductive way. In addition, the Australian sun is reflecting on her deeply tanned skin, making her complexion glow.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Whitmore shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 215 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise the young model’s beauty, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“Imagine just causally looking like that,” one user pondered.

“Fittest abs, legs n… everything [heart eyes emoji] wow,” another one chimed in.

“Stunningly beautiful hot and sexy,” a third fan added, trailing the comment with a series of emoji depicting different types of hearts and also fire.