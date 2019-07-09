Ariana Grande Channels Her Inner Diva In Sexy Minidress For ‘Vogue’ Cover

Ariana Grande is having a much-deserved good time at the moment.

The pop star is close to finishing the first leg of her U.S. tour before she jets off to Europe, where she will spend the summer touring. And to cap it all off, she just revealed she is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Vogue. Ari took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a couple of photos from her cover shoot, and she left her fans in absolute awe.

The 26-year-old struck a sultry pose while going braless in a chic black dress, with one of the straps slightly falling down her shoulder. She channeled her inner diva in a super-large black hat, gazing straight at the camera while sitting down on the sand with the beach landscape in the background. Ariana appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, including only some dark mascara, a nude color on her full lips, and some blush on her prominent cheekbones.

Sitting on her lap is her trusty pet dog, Toulouse, who has been a well-known presence on her social media, and has gone on tour with her multiple times. In fact, Ari’s adorable four-legged pal has accompanied her throughout this whole “Sweetener” tour, alongside her other pet pup — Myron — who used to belong to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The photo of the two inseparable pals was shot by famous fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz, whom Ariana made sure to tag in her post. Not only that, the “thank u, next” singer also posed with her mother, Joan, and her grandmother for a gorgeous black-and-white picture that also featured in Vogue‘s August issue. Ariana posted that photo to her Instagram feed, racking up well over 1 million likes in just an hour.

“wow. y’all radiating pure love & beauty. making this my wallpaper, thank you for the blessing,” wrote radio host Zach Sang, while one of her 159 million Instagram followers (she is now the 2nd most followed person on the social media platform, closely following Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo) said, “the holy trinity.”

During her interview with Vogue, the pop princess also talked about her experience headlining Coachella this year, and how she associates the festival with Mac, who died of a drug overdose in September last year — just months after they split up.

“The first time I went was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience. I went the second year as well, and I associate…heavily…it was just kind of a mindf***, processing how much has happened in such a brief period,” she said.